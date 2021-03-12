North Jersey Christmas Light Displays To Visit This Year

There's no shortage of Christmas light displays this year in North Jersey.

Load your car up with snacks and loved ones and take a drive out to these displays.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

Lights on Lozier, 181 Lozier Court, Paramus: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

John Russo began decorating his Paramus home in 2015, after a promise to his girlfriend that if he beat cancer, he'd learn how. His house has been shining bright ever since.

Martorana Christmas House, 396 Fairfield Road, Wayne: Inflatables go up by 8 a.m. and the lights go on at 4 p.m., and stay on until midnight. If it's windy, the inflatables might not be up. You can check the family's Facebook page for announcements on inclement weather.

You don't have to wait for darkness to appreciate the Martorana's "Penguin Paradise," which boasts nearly 100 inflatables including a 15-foot Santa, 20-foot snowman and 15-foot Rudolf.

Fanwood's Famous Christmas House, 83 Paterson Road, Fanwood: Display runs from 4:30 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 8. It will be up on all night on Christmas and New Year's eves.

Deemed a "Fanwood Legend" by Mayor Colleen Mahr, Greg Roser has been decorating for years and has more than 30,000 lights, according to a recent feature in Patch. He supplements the lights with decorations like a massive snowman and candy canes. Donations this year will go toward the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities.

Camuso Holiday Display, Memorial Oval, Robert Harp Drive, across from 357 South Livingston Avenue Livingston: The display will open with a lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Lights go on at 7 p.m.

The Camuso family is carrying on a tradition started by patriarch Ernie Camuso, a toymaker and machinist who collected animatronic figures that, coupled with his tens of thousands of colorful lights on the front lawn, made up his annual Christmas display. The display attracted thousands over the years, the crown jewel being the handcrafted 26-foot tree with 10,000 colored lights.

"The resurrection of the Camuso display has drawn thousands and thousands of people to the exhibit the last four years," the Camuso's website says. "The display is an iconic part Livingston history and the work of the volunteers in bringing it back has been well received and recognized by the public."

Fleetwood Lights, 32 Fleetwood Dr., Rockaway: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Sunday through New Year's Eve (closing day).

Marc Iuliani has been producing his holiday light show for the several years at my family’s home. According to his website, Iuliani's got 23,854 light pixels, 95 panel displays and 261 decorations. He has includes props, synchronized music and lights, and more. Tune into 92.1 on the radio when you come.

To help support the cause, bring a non-perishable food item to fill the family's storage bin. All donations will go to the Rockaway Food Closet.

