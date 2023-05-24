Essex County Woman Finishes Third On 'Jeopardy'!

The Bloomfield lawyer finished in third place on "Jeopardy!" in an episode that aired on Wednesday, May 24. Sun entered Final Jeopardy with a slight lead, $10,800 to $10,400 over the second place contestant, but was tripped up on this:

When the opera “Lohengrin” premiered in 1850, this man, a future in-law of the composer, was the conductor.

The answer: Who is Franz Liszt?

Sun guessed Rachmaninoff, which cost her $10,500. The other two contestants also got Final Jeopardy wrong, but were more conservative with their wagers.

Whiffing on Final Jeopardy ruined what was a stellar game for Sun. In the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds, she got 21 questions correct and only missed on one question.

