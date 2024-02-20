Eddie Negron, Longtime North Jersey Detective, Dies At 46

Born in Hoboken, Negron joined the East Newark Police Department in July 1998 and moved to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office as a detective in 2005, later achieving the rank of sergeant.

Negron retired in 2022 when he had a double-lung transplant after contracting COVID-19.

Negron also served in the East Newark Fire Department.

Negron and his wife Maria, raised their three sons, Devin, Chase and Mason, in Kearny, his obituary reads.

A diehard New York Jets fan, Negron loved spending time with his family, cheering on his sons at their games, according to his obituary.

Aside from his wife and children, Negron is survived by his mother, Margarita and his brothers, Elliot and John, his obituary reads. At his visitation on Wednesday, Feb. 14, guests wore green in honor of his Jets fandom, according to his obituary.

