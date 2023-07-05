East Orange Teen Fatally Shot: Prosecutors

At 6:55 p.m., police were notified Nicholas Edwards was transported to CareWell Health Medical Center in East Orange after suffering a gunshot wound, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said. Edwards was pronounced dead at 8:05 p.m., Stephens and Bindi said.

Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura announced on Wednesday, July 5 that the Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

