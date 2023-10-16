Mostly Cloudy 60°

East Orange Teen Arrested For Verona Carjacking: Police

A 16-year-old East Orange boy was arrested and charged on Saturday, Oct. 14 with carjacking a woman in her driveway in Verona last month, authorities said.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, a Floyd Road resident was approached by three men who demanded her car keys and proceeded to punch her in the head and face, knocking her to the ground, police said.  Officers spotted the suspects in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and Mount Prospect Avenue and pursued them into West Orange, police said. Officers eventually terminated the pursuit due to the conditions and the suspect's reckless driving, police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at his residence, police said. He was charged with carjacking, assault, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. The juvenile was remanded to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

