East Orange Officer Who Caused 22 Fractures In 9-Year-Old Son's Body Convicted: Prosecutor

In February 2018, Devin Higgs, a West Orange resident, brought his son to the hospital for injuries that Higgs said were from a fall, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said.

The child had suffered 22 fractures on his ribs and a fractured scapula bone, along with bruises, scars and marks on his body, a sign of child abuse, Stephens said.

Neither Higgs nor his son had explanations for his injuries, other than vague responses that he had fallen, Stephens said. The child was hospitalized for six weeks as he battled a severe infection and recovered from his broken bones, Stephens said.

The boy eventually disclosed to medical staff that his injuries were caused by his father, who would hit him at home, Stephens said. The boy didn’t tell anyone sooner because his dad told him not to discuss “family business," according to Stephens.

Higgs was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault for causing serious bodily, one disorderly persons offense of simple assault for causing a head injury, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of hindering apprehension, and one count of official misconduct, Stephens said.

He will be sentenced next month, Stephens said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.