East Orange Man Exposes Himself To Middle Schooler At Montclair Park: Police

A student at Glendale Middle School said while walking through Glenfield Park on her way to school, she saw a man on the stairs leading from the walking path to the wooded brook area, Montclair police said.

The man, who was not identified by officers, had his pants and underwear down to his knees exposing his genitals, police said. The student proceeded directly to the school and alerted school officials who immediately contacted officers, police said.

Police were able to locate the suspect and placed him under arrest, officers said. He was turned over to the Essex County Sheriffs Department due to the incident occurring inside of a county park, police said.

