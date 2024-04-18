Duo In Stolen Car Busted With Drugs After Traffic Stop: Fairfield PD

At 2:36 a.m., officers observed a dark colored BMW exit onto Route 46 West from behind a closed business commit several motor vehicle violations, Fairfield officers said in a release. A motor vehicle stop was conducted in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn, police said.

When officers approached the vehicle, occupied by Dina Santiago-Caraballo, a 35-year-old West New York resident and Karl Diaz, a 45-year-old Union City resident, they noticed a white, powdery and rock-like substance inside the vehicle, police said.

Diaz exited the vehicle upon the officer's request and was placed under arrest, police said. Santiago-Caraballo initially refused to exit the vehicle and continued to fail to comply with officer's directions, though they were eventually able to place her under arrest, police said.

A search of the vehicle revealed several pieces of drug paraphernalia and controlled dangerous substances, police said. Santiago-Carballo was also in possession of CDS and drug paraphernalia, police said.

The duo were transported to police headquarters and the vehicle was impounded, police said. Officers later determined the vehicle had been stolen in Union City, police said. The owner was unaware of this until contacted by officers, police said.

Santiago-Caraballo was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of CDS, obstruction, resisting arrest, destruction of evidence, possession of CDS, possession of prescription ledger drugs, and multiple motor vehicle violations, police said.

Diaz was charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence, and destruction of evidence, police said.

Both were subsequently transported to Essex County Jail pending an initial appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.