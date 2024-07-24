Driver Killed In East Orange After Crashing During Police Pursuit: AG

Detectives from the Bloomfield Police Department began pursuing the vehicle after being notified it was involved in a robbery investigation, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said. Police followed the vehicle from Bloomfield to Newark and attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop, but the driver refused to pull over, authorities said.

Police pursued the vehicle from Bloomfield to East Orange before the pursued vehicle crashed into another car and careened onto two other vehicles, including a parked ambulance, authorities said.

The driver, who has not been identified, sustained fatal injuries. Two drivers from other vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The police vehicles involved in the pursuit were not involved in the crashes, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said..

