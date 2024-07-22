Dollar General Robbed At Gunpoint, Employee Assaulted: Newark PD

At 8:29 a.m., a man entered Dollar General at 420 Springfield Avenue through the right side rear entrance and demanded cash from the cashier, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The suspect gestured he had a handgun and assaulted the employee on her left side, Fragé said.

The employee opened the store's safe and gave the suspect a deposit bag containing $3,776.73, Fragé said. After taking the money, the suspect exited the store and headed northbound on South 6th Street, Fragé said.

The suspect is 5'7" and weighs 150 pounds, Fragé said. He was wearing all-black clothing, a full black ski mask covering his face and head, and black Nike AirForce sneakers with ankle straps, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.