Dog Who Rode NJ Transit From South Orange To Hoboken Reunited With Owner

Six weeks after Ricardo the bull was spotted on the train tracks, a dog decided to give the railroad a try, boarding a train at Mountain Station on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2., NJ Transit Police said on Facebook.

He was following an unrelated commuter and rode to Hoboken Terminal, police said.

The dog was picked up by animal control and taken to the Jersey City Humane Society. On Sunday, Feb. 4, NJ Transit police said he had been reunited with his owner, thanking commuters who shared their post.

"You helped to spread the word and return the dog home," NJ Transit police said. "This is what community and teamwork is all about."

