Disgruntled Customer Steals Laundromat Cash Register: Newark PD (Photo)

The man was a customer at Avon Laundromat on the 100 block of Avon Avenue when he complained to employees that his clothing had been stolen from a dryer around 12:30 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The customer demanded compensation, but was refused, Fragé said. In response, the suspect went behind the shop's counter and took the cash register, which contained $400, Fragé said. He then fled the scene in a light-colored Jeep Cherokee, Fragé said.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5'4" and 150 lbs., Fragé said. He was wearing a black sweater, black pants and white and green sneakers, Fragé said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

