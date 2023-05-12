Coral Tavarez Of East Orange Dies, 11

Condolences for the family poured in on her tribute wall.

"Our condolences and prayers are with you," said one mourner. "God give you the strength you need right now. We are with you for whatever you need."

"I know there is no consolation when it comes to the loss of a daughter, but now they have an angel in heaven who will be with them forever," said another mourner. "Coral is just ahead of us. Forces for the Tavarez Fam."

Visitation and internment were held on Thursday, May 11 at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

