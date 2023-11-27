Colbert Sidelined Again, This Time By Burst Appendix, Recovering At His Montclair Home

"I’m sure you’re thinking, “Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?” Colbert posted on Instagram on Monday afternoon, Nov. 27. "Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix."

"The Late Show" host had a busy week planned, too, with a lineup that included Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart and Kelsey Grammer, as well as the return of former bandleader Jon Batiste and a canned edition of Barbra Streisand taking the infamous "Colbert Questionert."

The program was temporarily shut down for a week when Colbert contracted COVID in mid-October, but he did the same type of show from home as he did during the pandemic.

There was also the summer hiatus forced by the writer's strike.

There was no immediate word whether Colbert's "Strike Force Five" mates had checked in or were perhaps considering a virtual visit.

"I’m grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me," Colbert wrote on Monday. "Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."

