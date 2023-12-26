Fog/Mist 47°

Christmas Killing Makes Third Homicide In Four Days For Newark: Prosecutors

A 34-year-old Newark man was fatally shot on Monday, Dec. 25, authorities said.

Newark police

 Photo Credit: Newark PD
Sam Barron

At 1:28 p.m., Newark police responding to a shooting on the 300 block of Clinton Avenue and found Ridge Scott, Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. 

He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead soon after, Stephens and Fragé said,

On Friday, Dec. 22, a 27-year-old was fatally shot in Newark while a 22-year-old was gunned down the next day. The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

