Christmas Killing Makes Third Homicide In Four Days For Newark: Prosecutors

At 1:28 p.m., Newark police responding to a shooting on the 300 block of Clinton Avenue and found Ridge Scott, Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead soon after, Stephens and Fragé said,

On Friday, Dec. 22, a 27-year-old was fatally shot in Newark while a 22-year-old was gunned down the next day. The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.