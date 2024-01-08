Cedar Grove's Aaron Rodgers 'Made Dumb, Factually Inaccurate Joke About Jimmy Kimmel': ESPN

Following Rodgers' comments on Tuesday, Jan. 2, Kimmel took to Twitter and threatened a lawsuit against the quarterback, who bought a mansion in Cedar Grove after he was traded to the Jets, and McAfee apologized for the exchange the next day.

Mike Foss, an ESPN senior vice president who oversees “The Pat McAfee Show,” issued a statement to several media outlets on Friday, Jan. 5, condemning Rodgers' remarks.

"“Pat announced today that he’s planning on Aaron joining the show Tuesday, [Jan. 9] " Ross told The Athletic and Front Office Sports. "Aaron made a dumb and factually inaccurate joke about Jimmy Kimmel. The show will continue to evolve. It wouldn’t surprise me if Aaron’s role evolves with it.”

Hundreds of court documents from a lawsuit related to Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan federal prison in 2019, were ordered released by a judge that featured the names of people who flew on the wealthy financier's private jet, like Prince Andrew and President Bill Clinton.

"There's a lot of people including Jimmy Kimmel who are really hoping that doesn't come out," Rodgers said, the day the names were released.

Kimmel hit back, denying any association with Epstein and threatening a lawsuit. Kimmel's name was nowhere to be found on any of the released documents.

"Dear Aasshole," Kimmel said. "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

Rodgers, whose 2023 NFL season ended after he tore his ACL after only four snaps, has a history of dabbling in conspiracy theories on McAfee's show, including his opposition to vaccines.

Last March, Kimmel called Rodgers a "wack packer" after Rodgers initially expressed his interest in Epstein's client list.

"Might be time to revisit that concussion protocol," Kimmel quipped.

At a press conference on Monday, Jan. 8 following the conclusion of the Jets 2023 season, Rodgers declined to address the controversy, saying he would address the comments on McAfee's show.

