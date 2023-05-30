A Few Clouds 60°

SHARE

CAUGHT! 43 Fugitives Nabbed In Essex County Warrant Sweep

Some of the most dangerous criminals in Essex County were arrested in April as part of a multiagency warrant sweep, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced on Friday, May 26.

Lavon Ford
Lavon Ford Photo Credit: Essex County Corrections
Sam Barron

Of the 43 fugitives, two of them were wanted for murder, while other crimes includes aggravated assault and weapons possession, Stephens said.

Lavon Ford, a 27-year-old Newark resident is charged with the fatal shooting of Frensley Bouquet on the McCarter Highway on Wednesday, April 12, Stephens said. Antuane Gregory, a 42-year-old Irvington resident is charged with shooting four people in Newark on Saturday, April 15, killing one man, Stephens said.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE