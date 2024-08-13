Car Thieves Attempted To Carjack Mercedes At Gas Station: Newark PD

The suspects were driving a stolen 2020 BMW from East Orange into Newark, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. At 12:05 p.m., the suspects attempted to carjack another victim's Mercedes Benz from the Mobil gas station at Frelinghuysen Avenue and Meeker Avenue before fleeing in their BMW, Fragé said.

The black 2020 BMW, is a series 330, with tinted windows, and alloy rims, with New Jersey license plate B54PEK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-877-695-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.