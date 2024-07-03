Car Thieves At Large After Montclair Pursuit: Police

At 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Warren Place on a report of a burglary to motor vehicle in progress, Montclair police said.

The resident reported observing two men, wearing all dark clothes with their faces covered with a mask or hooded sweatshirt and gloves, walking on the front of the property, police said.

The suspects were seen entering the residents’ Audi S8 and stealing a garage door opener, police said.

Police found a white BMW X4 idling in the middle of the street, stolen from Montgomery Township, when they arrived, officers said.

The vehicle fled west on Warren Place and police initiated a pursuit, officers said. The pursuit was called off at Bloomfield Avenue and Maple Avenue, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.