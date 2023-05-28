Partly Cloudy 59°

Car Thief Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Girl, 5, Crossing Newark Street: Authorities

A car thief has been charged in a January 2023 hit-run crash that killed a 5-year-old girl and wounded her dad and 2-year-old sister while they were crossing a Newark street, authorities said.

Suhrell S. Proctor.
Suhrell S. Proctor. Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Suhrell S. Proctor, 23, of Newark, struck the girl and her dad as they crossed 6th Avenue at North 9th Street on Jan. 31, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The man and his 2-year-old daughter were hospitalized while the 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m.

Proctor faces charges of Leaving the Scene of a Crash Resulting in Death; Leaving the Scene of a Crash Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury; three counts of Endangering an Injured Victim; three theft-related charges; two counts of Burglary; and one count of Fencing.

He was also charged with the theft of two high-end vehicles and trafficking in stolen vehicles.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential. These are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

