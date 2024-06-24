Car Fire Shuts Route 280 In Orange, DOT Says

Emergency response vehicles were at the scene in Orange as of 7:45 p.m.
A vehicle fire closed a portion of Route 280 Monday evening, June 24 in Essex County.
Emergency response vehicles were at the scene in Orange as of 7:45 p.m.
Two right lanes on the eastbound side just east of Exit 11 were closed.
