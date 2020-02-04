Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
West Orange Whole Foods Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Whole Foods in West Orange
Whole Foods in West Orange Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two West Orange Whole Foods employees have tested positive for coronavirus, reports say.

Both of the Prospect Avenue employees are in self-quarantine and the store has taken extra steps to sanitize the store "out of an abundance of caution," a company spokesperson said.

Whole Foods -- which is owned by Amazon and operates 21 New Jersey stores -- closes all of its locations two hours early each day for cleaning and sanitization.

At least five ShopRite employees were diagnosed with coronavirus and Paramus Trader Joe's closed after a worker tested positive.

