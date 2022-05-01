'We Have Finally Been Knocked Down': North Jersey Gelato Shop Shutters

A popular North Jersey gelato shop is closing due to COVID-19.

Guerriero Gelato in Montclair made the announcement Jan. 3 on Facebook.

“We survived two years of COVID, power outages, flooding, Ida, and we kept getting up,” Guerriero Gelato said. “We finally have been knocked down."

The shop is owned by award-winning Gelato master Mike Guerriero, who rebranded the "Gelati by Mike" franchise in 2019.

“December was pure chaos, pulling the plug on Christmas with record orders for the holiday really hurt," the shop said.

"The second one person tests negative, two more are back in quarantine. Luckily there has been no exposure or spread in our shop and we are masked up, but we cannot control what’s going on outside of our building.”

The Caldwell location remains open.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.