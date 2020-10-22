Wawa Possibly Opening 4th Essex County Location, Report Says

Pave the Orange Commons, put up a Wawa.

Those were the plans submitted by a firm associated with Newark-based Paramount Assets that hopes to bring a fourth Wawa to Essex County, JerseyDigs reports.

The firm -- 164 Main, LLC -- applied for a 5,051-square-foot convenience store and 44-parking spot gas station at 164 Main Street in Orange, the report says.

The new development would replace the 1.4-acre Orange Commons Shopping Center between Windsor Place and Hickory Street, near the NJ Transit station.

The City Planning Board will hear the application Oct. 28.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.