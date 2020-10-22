Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice
Essex Daily Voice

Wawa Possibly Opening 4th Essex County Location, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Could Wawa be coming to Orange?
Could Wawa be coming to Orange? Photo Credit: Google Maps

Pave the Orange Commons, put up a Wawa. 

Those were the plans submitted by a firm associated with Newark-based Paramount Assets that hopes to bring a fourth Wawa to Essex County, JerseyDigs reports.

The firm -- 164 Main, LLC -- applied for a 5,051-square-foot convenience store and 44-parking spot gas station at 164 Main Street in Orange, the report says.

The new development would replace the 1.4-acre Orange Commons Shopping Center between Windsor Place and Hickory Street, near the NJ Transit station.

The City Planning Board will hear the application Oct. 28.

