Business

These North Jersey Restaurants Closed In 2020

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Harold's Kosher Market
Harold's Kosher Market Photo Credit: Harold's Kosher Market Facebook

North Jersey's restaurant industry took a massive hit in 2020.

Even some of the most beloved bistros, delicious delis and longstanding luncheonettes could not survive COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a list of the most notable North Jersey restaurants that closed in 2020. 

  • A Toute Heure, Cranford
  • Bistro 18, Montclair
  • Café Fiori, Randolph
  • Callahan's, Norwood (food truck only)
  • The Cassidy Bar + Kitchen, Maplewood
  • Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill, Chatham, Denville, Oradell, Washington Township, Wayne, Westampton and Woodbury
  • Cheeseburger in Paradise, Secaucus
  • Costanera, Montclair
  • Cucharamama, Hoboken
  • David Burke at Orange Lawn, South Orange
  • Double S Diner, Wantage (reopening as new restaurant)
  • El Cocotero, Jersey City
  • Flapjax, Wallington
  • Freelance Bistro, Newton
  • Fromage Grillé, Cranford
  • Goat Coffeehouse, Lyndhurst
  • Golden Dynasty, Hillsdale and Franklin Lakes
  • The Greek Flame, Haworth
  • Harold's Kosher Market, Paramus
  • La Campagna Ristorante, Morristown
  • Laurel & Sage, Montclair
  • Libby’s Lunch, Paterson
  • Liberty Park Diner, Jersey City
  • Lorenzo’s, Woodland Park
  • Market Taverne, Morristown
  • Montclair Social Club, Montclair
  • Morristown Pancake House, Morristown
  • Mount Fuji Steakhouse, Hasbrouck Heights
  • Nunzio’s Dolce Vita, Morristown
  • Pairings Palate + Plate, Cranford
  • Paolo’s Gourmet, Westwood
  • Paul’s Bar and Bowling, Paterson
  • Plum on Park, Montclair
  • Section 201, New Milford
  • Six Brothers Diner, Little Falls
  • South House, Jersey City
  • Square 1, Jersey City
  • Technique, Westwood
  • Tiffin, East Hanover
  • Township Fountain, Saddle Brook
  • Vanillamore, Montclair
  • Watchung Deli, Montclair

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

