STRIKE TWO: Cuban Pete's In Montclair Cited Again For Indoor Dining

Cecilia Levine
Cuban Pete's in Montclair
Cuban Pete's in Montclair Photo Credit: Cuban Pete's Facebook

That's two strikes for Cuban Pete's.

The popular Montclair restaurant was issued a violation Sunday night for serving indoor diners in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order banning just that.

Police responding to a noise complaint at the Bloomfield Avenue restaurant around 8 p.m. saw approximately 15 people eating at three tables inside, reports say.

Owner Dominic Restaino is facing yet another charge of violating the COVID-19 indoor dining orders, according to police reports.

Restaino's restaurant was first cited on Aug. 7, when he said the weather was to blame for his decision, according to NorthJersey.com.

"What was I supposed to do?" Restaino told the news outlet, noting he seated the customers at tables six feet apart. "I did the right thing."

He did not immediately respond to NorthJersey.com's request for comment.

Restaino in 2006 was arrested for allowing alcohol to be consumed at his restaurant without a liquor license.

