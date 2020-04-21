Startup Wireless Company Bringing WiFi To Newark Residents, Hiring Locals

The need for high-speed wireless internet has never been greater as the global COVID-19 pandemic forces thousands of Newark residents to work and learn remotely.

In an effort to help, local wireless company Andrena has partnered with Salman Capital, a leader in urban real estate development and owner of Newark’s Pavilion Towers.

Andrena is expanding its high-speed internet into Newark at $25 per month and is hiring local residents as it expands, CEO and co-founder Neil Chatterjee said.

Only about one-third of Newark's households have an Internet subscription, according to this survey.

Residents in The Pavilion Towers and other parts of downtown Newark can connect to the Internet without in-home hardware or scheduling an installation, according to Scott Wisotsky, a spokesman for Andrena. Employees wear protective gear and can activate the system within minutes, he said.

Andrena was founded in 2017, launched in Princeton in 2018, launched in Hoboken last year and will soon be offering service in Harrison, NJ, and Brooklyn, NY, Wisotsky told Daily Voice.

Andrena Internet starts at $25 per month and costs $40 monthly for twice the speed. The first month of Internet is free and contracts are on a month-to-month basis.

"Now more than ever, and during the unprecedented challenge that COVID-19 has introduced to us all, Andrena is honored to help the people of Newark stay connected with affordable high-speed internet,'' Chatterjee said. "Our approach towards delivering internet using robotics makes that easier and more affordable than ever."

Andrena's high-speed Internet is available to all residents in The Pavilion Towers as well as residents throughout Newark's University Heights, Central Business District, Seventh Avenue, and Mount Pleasant/ Lower Broadway Neighborhoods.

"With many of our residents working from home and home-schooling during the COVID-19 crisis, we're excited to partner with Andrena to bring a great new Internet service into our building for our residents," said Maor Salman of Salman Capital.

To check whether Andrena is available at your address, visit their website at www.andrena.com . Potential customers also can contact James Smits, co-founder and COO at 609-759-0232 or james@andrena.com

Andrena is backed by leading Silicon Valley and New York venture capital funds, Wisotsky said.

