Popular Bergen County Burger Joint Opening 2nd Location In Essex County

Cecilia Levine
Hamburguesa is opening a second location.
Hamburguesa is opening a second location. Photo Credit: COURTESY @thehamburguesa on Instagram

A Bergen County hamburger spot serving Mexico City street-style burgers is opening a new Essex County location.

Hamburguesa will soon be coming to West Passaic Avenue in Bloomfield.

The restaurant first opened in Carlstadt under the same owners of Taqueria Los Gueros.

The menu includes a variety of loaded burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, shakes and more.

"Our intimate burger joint offers the classic street burger taste that you would have as you walk around the capital," Hamburguesa's website says.

"With exciting options such La Mortal -- a loaded burger with beef, hot dog, and bacon... A friendly atmosphere makes it a quick spot to pass by and grab a burger or sit down with friends to share a moment playing Loteria (a classic Mexican board game) or verse your friends at our foosball table to see who buys the next round of burgers."

Hamburguesa is currently located at 403 Hackensack St., in Carlstadt, and will be coming to 393 West Passaic Ave., in Bloomfield. 

An opening date has not yet been announced.

