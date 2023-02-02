North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years

A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July.

The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023.

"We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.

"The scale of those whose lives we’ve touched is truly beyond our fathoming — and we have never ceased to be humbled by it. Through the pandemic, through the discontinuation of our buffet, our a la carte dining and Le Dome, it’s been even more present in our minds — and we’ve heard each and everyone of you — how special the manor was for you, how much you rooted for us, how much you’d like to visit us again. And we are grateful."

