Essex County Pizzeria Expands With Third Location

Amore Pizza by jack calandra has opened a third location.

The pizzeria with locations in Newark and Montclair is also now open in Nutley.

"Pizza prepared by Amore pizza by jack calandra is like no other in Nutley. That’s why it’s the people’s and critics’ choice year after year," the website says.

The menu boasts pizza pies, sub sandwiches, appetizers, salads, soups, dinners and some desserts. Catering is also being offered.

Outdoor dining will be available in the spring but, right now, delivery or takeout are the options.

Amore Pizza by jack calandra, 371 Centre St., Nutley.

