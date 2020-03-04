Essex County Dunkin' Donuts Franchisee Launches DIY Kits To Keep Workers On Payroll

Adam Goldman’s Dunkin' Donuts store in West Orange is one of the only locations that continues to make its donuts fresh in-house each day.

Goldman, who says he’s had many people ask him about the way donuts are made, was inspired to put together a DIY doughnut kit for parents who are home with their children amid COVID-19 closures.

While Goldman said he first made the kits to help entertain kids, the funds are being used to keep workers on the payroll.

“We’re doing our absolute best to try to keep as many of our employees working who want to be,” Goldman told Daily Voice.

The kit, which sells for $9.99, comes with six plain donuts, three cups of icing (chocolate, vanilla and strawberry), a cup of rainbow sprinkles and an instruction page, which pokes fun at parents with a note saying that alcoholic beverages are not included but still encouraged.

Goldman expected to sell 40 to 50 kits last Saturday when they first became available, but to his surprise, he’s already sold more than 500.

“It’s totally blown up,” he said.

If you haven’t grabbed your kit yet, don’t worry — you can pick one up this Saturday, next Tuesday or after Passover in the drive-thru at the 563 Northfield Ave. Dunkin’ Donuts location.

“Our employees are like a big family to us,” said Goldman, “and at the same time, hopefully, people will have some fun with it.”

