Bloomfield ShopRite Rolls Out One-Way Aisles

ShopRite of Bloomfield is going with the flow when it comes to social distancing protocols.

The grocer on Sunday debuted its one-way aisles to improve traffic flow amid the spread of coronavirus.

"We are committed during this pandemic to create the safest, most efficient shopping experience possible for the protection and well-being of our customers and associates," the grocery store said.

All ShopRite stores were marked with tape in the check-out lanes to keep customers at least sex feet apart from one another.

Some stores had plexiglass dividers between cashiers and customers to even further stop the spread of coronavirus.

Plexiglass dividers at ShopRite of Bloomfield ShopRite of Bloomfield

Grocery stores are among a select number of essential businesses allowed open under Gov. Phil Murphy's orders in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

