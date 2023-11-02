A Few Clouds 48°

Burglars Stole Car, Attempted Home Break-In: Verona PD

Verona police are looking for two people who attempted to break into a home on Friday, Oct. 27, before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

<p>Verona Police</p>

Verona Police

 Photo Credit: Verona Police Facebook
Sam Barron

At 4:11 a.m., police observed a vehicle traveling near Fairview Avenue and Kenwood Avenue. As police attempted to get closer to the vehicle, it sped through a red light and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed, officers said. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from Ocean Township.

Later that weekend, a homeowner reviewed their surveillance system and found two masked burglars unsuccessfully attempt to break into their home via first-floor window and rear door, police said. The burglars fled the scene in the same stolen vehicle, police said. 

