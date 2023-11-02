Burglars Stole Car, Attempted Home Break-In: Verona PD

At 4:11 a.m., police observed a vehicle traveling near Fairview Avenue and Kenwood Avenue. As police attempted to get closer to the vehicle, it sped through a red light and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed, officers said. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from Ocean Township.

Later that weekend, a homeowner reviewed their surveillance system and found two masked burglars unsuccessfully attempt to break into their home via first-floor window and rear door, police said. The burglars fled the scene in the same stolen vehicle, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.