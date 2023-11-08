Mostly Cloudy 52°

Burglar Enters Residence While Homeowner Asleep: Verona PD

Verona police are investigating after a burglar entered a residence in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 8 and snatched a wallet, all while the homeowner was soundly asleep, authorities said.

After taking the wallet from the home in the Afterglow neighborhood, the burglar then broke into a vehicle in another driveway and unsuccessfully attempted to enter a second residence through a first-floor door, police said. The incidents occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., police said. 

Officers said they are actively investigating and are requesting anyone with video footage of any suspicious individuals on foot during this timeframe, contact police at 973-239-5000.

