Brooklyn Man Busted After Maplewood Car Thefts: Police

Maplewood police initially responded to Springfield Avenue after a 2019 Subaru WRX was stolen, officers said. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys still inside, police said. The vehicle was recovered and police issued a warrant for the arrest of Nika Khatiashvii.

Later that day, police responded to Hillcrest Road and Peachtree Road on a report of a man checking residential door handles, officers said. Police spotted Khatiashvii sitting inside a silver 2016 Volkswagen Passat, which had been reported stolen and had a fictitious registration.

Khatiashvii was subsequently arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and fictitious plates, police said.

