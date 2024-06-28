A Few Clouds 75°

Body Of Missing Swimmer Recovered From Passaic River In Newark, Police Say

A body was recovered from the Passaic River on the morning of Friday, June 28, authorities said.

Riverbank Park in Newark.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
At 10:38 a.m., police responded to the Passaic River near Red Bull Stadium on a report of a body floating in the water, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Police located the body near Riverbank Park at Raymond Boulevard and Brill Street, Fragé said. 

The victim is a male swimmer who had not surfaced since entering the water at 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, Fragé said. Multiple searches had been conducted for him, Fragé said.

The swimmer has not been identified. The incident remains under investigation.

