Ian Ziering, a West Orange native who played Sanders on the famous 90s teen drama, got into a physical altercation with bikers on Hollywood Boulevard on New Year's Eve, video obtained by TMZ shows.

Ziering, in a post on his Instagram, with Coldplay's "Sky Full of Stars" playing in the background, said he and his daughter, Mia, escaped unscathed — but called the incident "alarming."

"This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior," Ziering said.

"As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.

"We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences."

According to Los Angeles news outlet KTLA, the incident remains under investigation by police.

