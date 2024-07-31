Mostly Cloudy 92°

Belleville Mechanic Joe Costa Of Nutley Dies Unexpectedly At 35, Obituary Says

Joseph "Joe" Costa, a Nutley resident formerly of Newark and Bloomfield, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, his obituary on the Biondi Funeral Home website says. He was 35 years old.

 Photo Credit: Joe Costa Facebook
Joe graduated Bloomfield High School and had been working as a mechanic at Ronnie’s Service Station in Belleville, his obituary says, noting he was passionate about motorcycles and cars.

Joe is predeceased by his wife Michelle Rizzo-Costa, who died in 2022. He is survived by his parents Maria (nee Vidal) Costa and Manuel Costa; his brother Michael Costa; his step-daughter Riley; his maternal grandmother Angelica Vidal; his paternal grandmother Maria Costa; and his bonus mom Diane Costa; in addition to aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Click here for Joseph Costa's complete obituary complete with service details.

