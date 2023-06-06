Mostly Cloudy with Haze 82°

Air Quality Nears Danger Zone In North Jersey, Residents Urged To Stay Inside

A smokey haze from the Canadian wildfires is drifting into the Northeast, causing a severe dip in air quality.

Hazy skies from the Canadian wildfires.
Hazy skies from the Canadian wildfires. Photo Credit: Sandy Levine
Cecilia Levine
An orange air quality alert (unhealthy for sensitive groups) was issued across North Jersey on Tuesday, June 6. Air quality was yellow (moderate) in Central and South Jersey.

According to the NJ Department of Environment Protection, people with heart or lung disease, the elderly and very young should limit strenuous activities and time outside.

"Levels of fine particulates will rise into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category statewide today and into the evening hours due to wildfire smoke transport from eastern Canadian wildfires," the DEP said. 

Click here to check the air quality in your town.

