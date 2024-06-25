Partly Cloudy 91°

Accident Kills Victim Pinned Between Shipping Container, Building Wall In Newark: Cops

Police in Newark are investigating an accident that killed a man pinned between a shipping container and a building's wall Tuesday, June 25.

Newark PD

Photo Credit: Jake D Oster Photography
Cecilia Levine
Firefighters were called to a business on the 200 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue around 3:55 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Newark Firefighters and members of the Newark Police Emergency Services Unit moved the container, freeing the victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, police said. It was not immediately clear whether or not this was an industrial accident.

