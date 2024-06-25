Accident Kills Victim Pinned Between Shipping Container, Building Wall In Newark: Cops

Firefighters were called to a business on the 200 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue around 3:55 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Newark Firefighters and members of the Newark Police Emergency Services Unit moved the container, freeing the victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, police said. It was not immediately clear whether or not this was an industrial accident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.