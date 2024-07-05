$3.7M Bauhaus-Inspired Mansion Hits Montclair Market (Photos)

Built in 2017 by architect Barry Jay Kaplan with interiors by Yoshida + Zanon Design Atrium, the distinctive home at 251 S. Mountain Avenue includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms.

While the home has a minimalist curb appeal, it's anything but ordinary.

"This home offers a distinctive and exclusive lifestyle for those seeking something beyond the typical Colonial or Tudor," said listing agent Ana Simon of Brown Harris Stevens New Jersey.

The open-layout home was built with the Bauhaus principles of form in mind: "Simplicity, functionality, and the integration of art, craft, and technology," Simon explained.

"Bauhaus designs often feature open spaces, natural light, and a minimalist approach that focuses on the essential elements of a structure. The use of high-quality materials reflects the Bauhaus emphasis on functional beauty and craftsmanship."

Think clean, architectural lines. Open floor plans. A contemporary feel that enhances the indoor-outdoor connection, according to Simon.

251 S. Mountain is no different. With soaring, 20-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, part of the home's splendor is its seamless incorporation of modern technology.

The Wolf kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line amenities including dual ovens, a warming drawer, Sub Zero refrigerator, and two Bosch dishwashers.

Striking blue cabinets adorn a prep kitchen complete with a dishwasher, U-line ice maker, pantry, laundry facilities, and a mudroom, the home's listing says.

One of the five bedrooms with a full bathroom is also located on the first floor, while the remaining four en-suite bedrooms with custom closets are located upstairs. A family room and gas fireplace are also located upstairs. The lower level boasts a walk-out basement with 11-foot ceilings and a full bathroom.

Other amenities include a heated paver driveway, a heated three-car garage, a full-house generator, a fully-fenced backyard, and more.

The vibrant property aptly reflects Montclair, which Simon says is known for its "unique blend of suburban charm and urban sophistication."

Nestled just 12 miles from New York City, Montclair offers an array of attractions, including art galleries, theaters, and live music venues, a museum, parks, and multiple downtowns with trendy boutiques, and diverse dining options.

"Our community attracts people from all walks of life, many happy transplants from NYC and other, international metropolitan areas," the realtor said.

Simon has displayed seven pieces of work by a local artist, Alona Dadiani, throughout the home as part of the staging. She says the property's tall ceilings lend itself well to Dadiani's art.

