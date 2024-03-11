A Few Clouds and Breezy 47°

22-Year-Old Newark Man Gunned Down: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old Newark man was fatally shot on the evening of Thursday, March 7, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Sam Barron

At 7 p.m., Newark police responded to a report of shots fired on the 400 block of 14th Avenue,  Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said.

Upon arrival, police located Cyrano Green suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Stephens and Frage said. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after, Stephens and Frage said. 

 Anyone with information is asked to contact Newark Task Force detectives at 877-847-7432.

