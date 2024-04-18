2 Complete Strangers Sexually Assaulted By Man In Irvington At Knifepoint: Prosecutor

Marquise Jones assaulted the first victim, a stranger, at 25 Park Pl. Tuesday, March 26, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Irvington Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers said.

The woman had been taken to St. Michael's Hospital, where she told police a struggle had ensued for Jones' knife, at which point he cut her hands, police said.

On April 10, a second victim reported being sexually assaulted at knifepoint by a man later identified as Jones at the same location, Stephens and Bowers said. She was also injured by the knife during the assault, Stephens and Bowers said.

Jones was identified as the assailant in both incidents and charged with 10 offenses, including two counts of aggravated sexual assault, criminal restraints and unlawful use of weapons, Stephens and Bowers said.

Jones will be detained in Essex County jail, where he is expected to remain until his cases are resolved, Stephens and Bowers said.

