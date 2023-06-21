$1.9M South Orange Home Was Once Owned By NJ Governor

A house that was built by former New Jersey Governor John Franklin Fort has hit the market in South Orange.

The home, at 262 Charlton Ave. has six bedrooms, eight bedrooms and is more than 8,000 square feet. It can be yours for $1.9 million, according to the listing from Keller Williams Realty.

Fort, the 33rd governor of New Jersey, served from 1908 to 1911. He died in the home in 1920. His former home features a recently renovated gourmet chef's kitchen, a butler's pantry and a breakfast room that the listing said is "worthy of a magazine spread.

Sitting on one acre of land, the home was last sold in 2004 for $1.1 million. According to Zillow, the estimated property taxes will run you $52,853.

To view the listing, click here.

