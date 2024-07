At 5:23 a.m., firefighters in East Orange responded to the blaze at 135 Greenwood Avenue and were able to bring the fire under control 30 minutes later, a spokeswoman for the city said.

Three families, comprised of 18 people, were able to escape the fire with no injuries, authorities said. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families as the home was deemed inhabitable, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.