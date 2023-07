On Monday, July 10, a man reported to police that when he returned to his home on Park Street, he discovered his home had been burglarized, with $15,000 worth of items taken, officers said.

The burglar entered the home by force through a basement bathroom window, police said. The burglar then proceeded to rummage through the home, and took jewelry, purses and gold coins, police said.

