At 10:43 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Leslie Street on a report of shots fired, and found the boy at Grand Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director, Fritz Fragé said. The boy had been shot at Leslie Street and was taken to University Hospital, Fragé said.

The shooting resulted in a brief lockdown at Bragaw Avenue School, Fragé said. The incident remains under investigation, Fragé said.

