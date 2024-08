Diaz is 5'" tall and weighs 130 pounds, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. She has brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. She is known to frequent the 100 block of Parker Street, the basketball courts at Branch Brook Park, and Newark Penn Station, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

