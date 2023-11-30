12-Year-Old Newark Boy Missing For Almost Two Weeks: Police

Killings, who was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant order, was last seen on the 100 block of Badger Avenue at 11 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

He is 4'9" and weighs 90 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, Fragé said. He was last seen wearing gray jeans, a gray hoodie and white and gray sneakers, Fragé said. He is a frequent runaway, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-695-8477.

