10 Vintage Cars, 1.7 Pounds Of Coke, $332K Seized From Jobless NJ Drug Dealer: Prosecutor

Authorities seized the “exotic” vehicles along with nearly $332,000 in cash that Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Omar Rios, 44, squirreled away in his apartment and a stash house.

They also grabbed 1.7 pounds of cocaine, cutting agents, packaging material and a hydraulic press used to compress cocaine for packaging, the prosecutor said.

Rios was seized during coordinated raids at his apartment in the Franklin Commons building on Franklin Avenue in Nutley, at a mixed-used building that includes the COVID-94 BAR at the corner of Jefferson Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Nutley and at a detached garage on Watchung Avenue in Belleville where Musella said he kept the class cars.

Rios already had a criminal history following arrests in 2011 for manufacturing drugs and illegally having a gun, records show.

This time he’s charged with first-degree possession of cocaine for sale, maintaining a drug-production facility and money laundering.

Rios remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Nov. 13, four days after his arrest, records show.

